Congratulations to Chief Jay Wiggins, now the actual chief of the Glynn County Police Department. He replaces John Powell at the helm. County commissioners officially announced the change at their meeting Thursday.
Glynn County Administrator Alan Ours picked the right man for the job. Chief Wiggins possesses the skills, the integrity and, most importantly of all, the leadership qualities vital to anyone in this top post.
It’s an essential adeptness that is especially critical to the job of chief given the time and circumstances. It will be anything but easy keeping a stable, intact team of seasoned police and detectives on a track that could end in a sudden dropoff.
That Nov. 3 general election referendum on the future of the department is just around a couple of bends.
In the meantime, Chief Wiggins must apply his experience to keeping the community and his police force safe. It’s his mission, his primary responsibility. Rest assured, there are those who will be watching every move for a gotcha and taking notes.
The community can help. Parents can teach and guide their children well, instill in them a respect for others and themselves. Teach by example. It’s an effective way to impart knowledge and demonstrate good behavior to young eyes, ears and minds.
Every resident can step into the role of protector by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities or persons to police. Something in the neighborhood that is not usually there late at night? Don’t venture out on your own. Call the police.
Prosecutors can help by pushing for harsh penalties for those who harm others and for those who are repeat offenders, men and women who continuously break the rules or defy society’s laws. Judges can be the icing on the public safety cake by handing down stiff sentences.
County commissioners can assist their own law enforcement agency by approving the requests Chief Wiggins recently made for additional trained canines, newer Tasers and state-of-the-art body cams. If commissioners can’t take their own police at their word, accept what they say is needed, then how can they expect the general public to?
The News supports all law enforcement, including the Glynn County Police Department. We wish Chief Wiggins and all of his officers safe patrolling.