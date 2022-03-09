“Would have filled it up, but I forgot to bring the title to my home.”
“Hey, fella, wanna buy a car cheap?”
“I think the Russians are in cahoots with environmentalists. These prices keep going up, and we’ll all be walking, pedaling bicycles or driving plug-in cars.”
These are merely a sampling of the kind of rants consumers are passing along or fielding at gas outlets around the coast as they fuel their vehicles. At $4 a gallon and changing more often than ocean tides, many are unable to resist tart comments.
State and federal governments are working to soften the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having at the gas pumps. There is movement afoot by both to temporarily remove the state and federal tax from the cost of a gallon. That would be helpful, but it is an effort that would certainly pale if — and some analysts say it is just a matter of when — prices climb to $5 and eventually to $6 a gallon.
Triple or quadruple what motorists were shelling out just one month ago will be tough on the household budget, for sure. It might even necessitate a few changes in daily or weekly routines.
A simple phone call, for example, just might have to be an acceptable substitute for that scheduled visit to mom or grandpa’s house.
A slew of other inconveniences might have to be considered as well. Sacrifice is already the word of the day, especially during this time of growing inflation. The rising costs of food and nonperishables is a double whammy on the checkbook and debit card.
However high prices climb, do not panic. Remain calm. Keep your cool. Sooner or later, they will come down. They always have. They will this time, too. It is the law of political gravity.
In the meantime, check that temper and be careful about responding to growls from an obviously exasperated motorist or shopper. Silence is always the best answer. A heated or misconstrued reply could detonate an ugly and a regrettable situation.
Our ancestors have experienced worse times and they survived. We will too.