When education is pushed through the political wringer it comes out looking like something dropped in the mud and quickly covered with cheap paint.
For teachers, it usually means more paperwork. For students, it often means sacrificing something important for something less important.
A recent report on the dilution of civics lessons says it all. There was a time when students at a certain grade level were taught history and geography. They learned about important life-changing events around the world and the history of their own nation, starting with attempts by Europeans to find a shorter route to Asia.
In geography, they learned that the United States takes up only a smart piece of the globe. They were taught that there are other countries on the planet that contribute to the world, many of which are known for products that only they can provide.
Today, reports Janet Tran, director of the Center for Civics, Education and Opportunity at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, civics is being pulled through the political wringer.
As she pointed out, if ever there were a time for civics, it’s now. Think of all that has happened this decade alone. In a nation where policymakers are elected by the people, citizens can affect change by supporting candidates sympathetic to their cause. They do not need to torch buildings, beat up innocent men, women and children or kill to get a message across. Nor must they charge into the Capitol like wild beasts. These are the kind of bullying, fear-evoking tactics used in third world countries, not in an enlightened nation.
In America, people can bring about change peaceably at the ballot box.
There would be more than enough time to teach students what they really need to know during school hours if politicians would leave education alone. Unfortunately for future generations, it is just too juicy a plum for them to ignore.
Teaching the basics that incorporates new knowledge worked for the U.S. for years and put the nation on top in the 20th century. An education plan that at least orbited that concept, minus politics, would yield great results.