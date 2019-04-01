Nature and history in many ways go hand-in-hand with each other, and preserving a piece of history sometimes means protecting trees believed to be 200 years old or older. Of course, how to make sure a living thing like a tree endures the changing times is up for some debate.
The trees we are talking about are the famed live oaks named for Neptune and Ila Small that reside in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The trees are not only a beautiful sight to behold, they are also a part of the rich history of the Isles. They have provided shade for generations of island residents and visitors.
Trouble for the trees began brewing in the summer of 2018 when large branches from the trees began to fall off with one of the branches taking out a chunk of a picnic table. The county would fence off the picnic area from the public not only for its safety, but also the safety of the trees.
In October, three arborists — two paid by the county and one paid by the Golden Isles Fund for Trees — announced their recommendations about what to do about the trees. The county’s Tree Advisory Board unanimously chose to follow the recommendation of GIFT’s arborist to fence the area off to protect people from future limb drops, moving the picnic tables to another spot in the park, fertilizing the soil, spreading mulch over the roots and pruning all the dead limbs.
The county contracted EMC Engineering to draw up plans for the changes earlier this year. However, a recent proposal is suggesting a different approach.
Public Works Director Dave Austin told the county’s Tree Advisory Board at a March 25 meeting that a fourth arborist who reached a different conclusion. Daniel Lippi, a master arborist, said the tree is healthy but is dealing with mechanical issues.
“‘What happens on live oak trees is the limbs get longer and longer and heavier and then they just self-shed. They fall,” said Austin at the meeting, quoting Lippi.
The new recommendation from Lippi was to start trimming the trees and brace the limbs in danger of falling. Some found Lippi’s suggestion not the best idea, with dissenters questioning if the tree could survive having 25 percent of its canopy removed.
We appreciate the county doing its due diligence and looking at all possible suggestions to save the trees. While the notion of using braces to help take some stress off the tree isn’t a bad suggestion, the county has already had three arborist look at the tree with none suggesting the braces. If it were as obvious as that, we wonder why the other arborists didn’t suggest that course of action.
Austin said he would present Lippi’s report to the county commission this month. Before the county makes a decision to change course, we would like to see what EMC’s plan for moving the picnic tables and making other changes looks like.
While there are competing theories, the goal should be the same — whatever the best course of action is to save the trees should be taken. We hope the county keeps that in mind when they choose a plan of action.