It is safe to say that all of us are tired of dealing with everything associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all tired of having to do things like wear a mask when going out in public, practicing social distancing measures and not being able to enjoy some of our favorite activities.
Of course, the effects of this pandemic have been felt beyond those inconveniences. People have lost their jobs, businesses have been adversely affected and the obvious, more than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives. When you consider what so many have lost, not being able to watch a baseball game is small potatoes.
The only way for us to recover from the damage the pandemic has done is to do everything in our power to make sure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained. The virus will not stop just because we are ready for it to be done, and proof of that can be found in the numbers for the Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties.
Glynn County reported its second death from COVID-19 Monday, the same day McIntosh County reported its first death. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the number of diagnosed cases in Glynn County reached 133.
That is 40 new cases for the county in the span of a single week. The increased availability of testing is definitely contributing to that rise, but it still shows that we are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19.
While many of us are ready to be done with the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus itself is not done with us. It is imperative that as we loosen restrictions to try and return to some semblance of normality, we continue to follow the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
Sally Silbermann, public information officer for the Coastal Health District, told The News Monday that they are still encouraging people who are out and about to wear some kind of face covering. That advisory includes regular trips to places like grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies.
Glynn County has been fortunate that our area has not been hit as hard as places like Albany, Atlanta or even Chatham County in our own health district — which as of Tuesday had 518 cases and 26 deaths.
But we have a ways to go yet. Let’s continue to do the right thing by all citizens by following the guidelines.