Are you your brother’s keeper? Ask most religious organizations this question and the answer is bound to be a resounding “yes.” Like it or not, you are your brother’s keeper.
Religions have plenty of company in this regard. Numerous charities embrace the same belief in their impassioned pitches for monetary contributions for most every disease and cause imaginable.
Here are three other major proponents of the concept: local, state and federal governments. In addition to taxing individuals to fund services for all, they enact laws that fall within the scope of the notion of brotherly love. An excellent example: property owners pay an education tax regardless of whether they have children in public school.
In a perfect world, citizens would feel obliged to ante up without being told to do so. Governments would not have to end reminders of obligations with an “or else” that includes the threat of fines or temporary loss of freedom for those who failed to comply. It sometimes starts out that way, but indifference, apathy or recklessness often invites stern measures.
What’s happening today across America epitomizes situations where governments may feel compelled to intrude on personal liberty. In a growing number of cities and counties, citizens are being told to wear masks when out in public — or else. The purpose of the facial covering, of course, is to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19.
Close to home, the mayor of Savannah issued an emergency order this week requiring facial covering when in public. As far as Mayor Van Johnson is concerned, he had no other choice. Infections are climbing, and there seems to be no end in sight.
Gov. Brian Kemp is equally alarmed. In addition to extending executive orders that require medically fragile individuals to continue to shelter in place, the governor is touring the state to promote wearing masks in public. With more than 2,000 new cases surfacing in Georgia in 24-hour periods, Gov. Kemp has the right idea. A leader has to do or say something when the health and lives of people are at stake.
For the moment, the governor has no plans to make masks mandatory. It’s a sure bet he’s counting on more people feeling they are their brother’s keeper and donning masks voluntarily when in public places. Why else would he invest time and state funds to travel around the state promoting masks?
If the situation worsens, don’t be surprised if these two words are added to the end of the next request: “Or else.”