When Donald Trump was elected president, there were those who commented openly that they hoped he would fail. Now, the same thing is being said about newly elected President Joe Biden. There are those who are begging fate to deliver his leadership a failing grade.
These people are putting politics above the welfare of their own nation. Although they may not realize it, when wishing bad days ahead for their country, they’re also wishing bad days ahead for every American, including their own family, friends and neighbors.
President Biden says he is a president for all Americans — Democrats, Republican, everyone. He’s reiterated that time and again throughout his campaign. He said it again on the day of his inauguration. He’s wishing for a united America. He’s been around long enough to have seen first-hand the frailties and vulnerabilities spawned from the political disease of disunity. Anyone who doesn’t know need only to flip through the pages of world and American history. There is plenty of evidence there to back him up.
Columnists across the nation say the nation is polarized. That’s putting it mildly. It’s an understatement when Americans are beaten to death in the streets simply for identifying candidates they support, and when businesses and government buildings are torched just because they’re there.
It falls short of painting the true picture when the Capitol is forcibly seized by disgruntled voters and people injured or killed in the process.
President Biden needs to find a way to bring us together. We hope he and Vice President Kamala Harris succeed in that mission.
As any new leader would, he’s facing a mammoth job. No. 1 on his to-do list is to use every asset the federal government has at its disposal to continue the war against COVID-19 and win it for the nation.
The hardest part will be attacking the coronavirus with negligible or limited impact on the national economy or personal freedoms. They are the skeleton and muscle of America’s strength and should be elevated above all else whenever new plans or legislation are considered. It’s what defeated the enemies of the world in the 1940s and kept panic at bay during the cold war.
We ask all to join us in praying for President Biden as the nation’s chief executive officer and leader of the free world.