Few conversations between people here and elsewhere end without someone commenting on an increase in rude, hostile or reckless behavior that seems to be taking hold in this and other communities today. It is almost like adults and their broods lost the ability to exercise understanding and impatience overnight.

Motorists tend to be more aggressive on the highways and shoppers push metal carts around as if they are the only ones in the stores. More children are misbehaving in school, local education officials have said. People who live right next door are complete strangers. We dart around or away from people who seem to be in distress. If they’re not family, they’re not our problem, right?

More from this section

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

Lifeguard positions need filling

Lifeguard positions need filling

Finding certified lifeguards these days is not easy. People like Paris Wyland-Kuntz, Tyler Diesch and Nicole Fairfield know that intimately.

Historic landmark gets spruced up

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.