Few conversations between people here and elsewhere end without someone commenting on an increase in rude, hostile or reckless behavior that seems to be taking hold in this and other communities today. It is almost like adults and their broods lost the ability to exercise understanding and impatience overnight.
Motorists tend to be more aggressive on the highways and shoppers push metal carts around as if they are the only ones in the stores. More children are misbehaving in school, local education officials have said. People who live right next door are complete strangers. We dart around or away from people who seem to be in distress. If they’re not family, they’re not our problem, right?
What the nation needs today is another Jimmy Carter or George H.W. Bush. These two presidents, more than any other between them or after them to date, reminded the nation that it was a country of neighbors, a people sharing common dreams and common goals.
Both appealed to our human side. With President Carter, it was a sometimes subtle and sometimes not call for a practice of faith, treating others the way we ourselves wanted to be treated.
Positive programs the former president got behind included Habitat for Humanity, which is still going strong today. Why not get together as a community and build a house for a family who could not afford a shelter of their own otherwise, he asked. It is neighbor helping neighbor.
To President Bush, it was Points of Light, another campaign that is still going strong today. It is a global call for volunteers, men and women working together to better the lives and living conditions of others.
The initiatives of these programs were apolitical from the get-go and still are in the 21st century. They bring people together of all political views, all faiths and all nationalities with a single goal in mind: Make the world a better place.