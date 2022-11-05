How many more months are the city of Brunswick and Glynn County going to stretch the duty assignments of their fatigued police departments before the leadership taps the grey matter in their heads and acknowledges desperate times call for desperate measures? One month? Two? Twelve?

Trying to reach the approved number of officers, attain full staff, has been like trying to climb Mount Everest on roller skates. No matter how sincere the endeavor, how robust the effort, each attempt ends in failure.

