How many more months are the city of Brunswick and Glynn County going to stretch the duty assignments of their fatigued police departments before the leadership taps the grey matter in their heads and acknowledges desperate times call for desperate measures? One month? Two? Twelve?
Trying to reach the approved number of officers, attain full staff, has been like trying to climb Mount Everest on roller skates. No matter how sincere the endeavor, how robust the effort, each attempt ends in failure.
The most recent disclosure of this problem bobbed up before the public eye during a meeting of the Police Advisory Panel. Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste informed panel members Wednesday that the county police department is, as it has been for some time now, understaffed. At full force it has 132 officers. At the moment, it has only 93.
There are a number of reasons for the shortfall, none of which are the fault of the police department or its leaders. Applicants either fall short of the department’s standards or are unable to pass the requirements, Chief Battiste explained to the panel. Eight officers transferred to the county sheriff’s office.
It is a second decade, 21st century issue shared by a raft of communities in this state and others across the nation. Men and women willing to put their lives on the line are becoming as scarce as drive-in movie theaters. Expect as much when media bias feeds hysteria whenever an officer feels compelled to draw a service weapon for self-protection or to shield the public from a potentially dangerous situation.
This calls for a better strategy on the part of city and county officials. What they’re doing right now just isn’t working. Numbers don’t lie.
As we have noted in the past, one option considered ought to be a merger of local law enforcement agencies. It would enable the community to offer better pay and benefits to those electing to serve and to protect.
Whatever the strategy, step it up, for it’s more than just a matter of filling blank positions on the daily duty roster. It’s a matter of boosting the safety of the men and women patrolling our streets and the public in general.
In the meantime, on behalf of the law-abiding public, a big thank-you to all of our police and deputies for their service. We could not imagine a world without you.