Just about every challenge imaginable followed the nation’s arrival in 2021. And unless someone in leadership takes notice, times are bound to get rougher before they get better, even here in the Golden Isles.
COVID-19 is straining the nation’s resources on a level the likes of which have never been seen before, dragging it deeper into debt while claiming the lives of thousands of citizens; single-minded hate groups are popping up across the landscape like the weeds they are, but instead of discouraging their growth we’re encouraging it by looking beyond their existence and pinning our attention on “the other guy’s” weeds; China is buddying up with countries once considered friends of the U.S. and democracy and becoming wealthier, stronger and more industrialized while doing it; Russia continues to appear to have the upperhand in cyberspace; American troops are still dying overseas while hunger, joblessness and homelessness continue to emerge as top enemies at home.
And what are the nation’s leaders doing about it? Fighting. Fighting amongst themselves like unsupervised elementary school kids. Their focus is primarily on making the “other side” look like poison to everything the U.S. stands for, and they’re kicking each other, debasing each other and suing each other to get everyone else to see the world through their eyes.
History tells us what happens in a house divided. In the immortal words of President Abraham Lincoln, a sentiment borrowed from the Holy Bible, “A house divided cannot stand.” A truism proven and reinforced time and again.
It’s time for voters to tell the men and women elected to public office to stop tearing the nation apart, to turn around and take notice of all the unraveling occurring unchecked behind their backs as they hurl unkind words and frivolous court orders at each other. If they really care about their country, they’ll find common ground and build upon it. They need to put the nation first and their personal political careers last if even anywhere at all.
It is not the intent of Americans to elevate them to positions of leadership so they can accrue the power of a king and improve their financial status. They’re given the privilege of piloting the nation for the purpose of preserving life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for each and every citizen.
They should be reminded of that purpose every election year regardless of their political leanings or label.