The Georgia Department of Natural Resources held its third Climate Conference since 2016 last week on Jekyll Island. After two days of talks and demonstrations from a variety of DNR staff, politicians and experts from around the state, it is clear that we in Glynn County should be planning to deal with the effects climate change, and sea-level rise in particular, will have on our part of the coast.
Among the presentations that stood out was one from Shawn Gillen, city manager for Tybee Island. A slideshow he presented showed the causeway to Tybee Island covered in flood waters.
You would think that such a photo was the result of a hurricane like Hurricane Irma, which brought significant storm surge and flooding to both the Golden Isles and Tybee Island. The photo was actually from two years before Hurricane Irma.
As Gillen pointed out, the flooding was actually from a king tide event in 2015. The “sunny day flooding” shown in the picture is what Gillen said Tybee experiences more often nowadays.
If that can happen at Tybee Island, then it is certainly possible these issues can crop up in the Golden Isles. Which is why we hope county leaders were paying attention to what others are doing to help combat the problem.
Tybee Island has taken several steps to mitigate the threat posed by sea-level rise. As part of The News’ two-part project on the problem in February, we learned that Tybee Island has used grant money to install substantial dunes behind beaches that undergo regular renourishment.
Tybee also applied for grants to help lift 12 homes in flood prone areas and are seeking to raise more homes. The island’s causeway also had its roadbed raised by eight inches in some areas to counteract flooding concerns.
We have a lot of attractive scenery in the Golden Isles where water is the main draw — from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons islands to the creeks that cut through the area’s marshes. They are picturesque and beautiful, so naturally people want to be as close as they can to these vistas.
That is why we must do what we can to be prepared to fight against the rising seas. We may be past the point to where we can stop the seas from rising, but it is incumbent on all of us to be looking at ways to mitigate future problems.