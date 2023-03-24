In what has become an all too common headline across America, another school shooting took place Wednesday in Colorado.
The shooting occurred at Denver East High School where 17-year-old Austin Lyle shot two administrators at the school while he was being patted down for weapons after he arrived at the school Wednesday morning. According to The Denver Post, Lyle was on a Denver Public Schools safety plan that required him to be batted down daily upon arrival.
Lyle fled the scene after the shooting, and his body was discovered later Wednesday night about 50 miles away. The two administrators who were shot went to the hospital. One was discharged later Wednesday; the other remained at the hospital in serious condition.
The incident garnered national headlines, but it was far from the only gun incident at a school this week. Search for gun incidents at schools in your search engine of choice, and you will find more incidents than just what happened in Denver. In fact, you don’t have to leave the state.
The Augusta area saw two incidents in consecutive days this week, according to Augusta TV station WRDW. A gun was found in a student’s book bag Monday at Laney High School in Richmond County. A day later, a gun was discovered inside a vehicle at Grovetown High School in Columbia County after three students were seen in the vehicle. Both incidents led to various charges for possessing a gun on school grounds, and in the case of the Grovetown incident, possession of narcotics as well.
If the headlines don’t have you concerned, some statistics from the U.S. Department of Education should. The 2020-21 school year saw the most school shootings with casualties in 20 years with 93, resulting in 43 deaths and 50 injuries. If you think this is just a high school problem, the data from the 2020-21 school year had more shootings at elementary schools than high schools.
There is no easy solution to this problem as it encompasses a wide array of issues. Nevertheless, it is important that school systems, stakeholders and governments continue to make school safety a priority.
Schools should be a safe place where children and teens can learn and grow under the guidance of devoted teachers and staff. Let’s all work together to make that happen.