This community can move mountains when it bands together and puts its collective mind to the task at hand. We know. It has done so in the past. The News has witnessed it.
The likes of people like Woody Woodside, former congressional aide and immediate past director of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce; Jim Bishop, a former member of the University of Georgia System Board of Regents; as well as his brother, the late Henry Bishop, and countless others who are no longer with us changed the fate of this community on more than one occasion. They are the very reason why assets like the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, a deeper and expanded Port of Brunswick, clear of obstructions like the old Sidney Lanier Bridge, and a four-year college, as well as a technical institution, are generating jobs and opportunities for Glynn County today.
Dedication and hard work, lots of both, yielded an abundance of positive results. They refused to let bad tidings — closures of Glynco Naval Base, the Babcock and Wilcox plant and Brunswick Manufacturing, to name a few — hurl the community into economic doldrums. They refused to just stand by idly while stagnation reduced their community to rubble. They met, they planned, they discussed and they debated, oftentimes heatedly, each move, and championed the Golden Isles like it never had been championed before. At their side every step of the way, in addition to the general public, were city and county governments, as well as state and federal representatives. They knew success would require everyone pushing toward the sunlight, toward the same goal, that goal being to improve and maintain an enduring quality of life.
One could easily boast these men and women, these indomitable participants, were Glynn County’s Greatest Generation.
Now, here we are, in 2020, wondering when — with some even wondering if — Glynn County will survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Will it crawl out of this crisis and repair its tattered economy or merely sit back and just hope for the best?
Depends. It depends on a patient and supportive public and whether community leaders are willing to put at least the same amount of time, energy and effort into planning, discussing, debating and acting as those before them did. It’s a proven winning formula, and with all Glynn County has going for it — a deepwater port, modern airport, dynamic hospital, four-lane highways and an interstate, a college, technical college and career academy, and an outdoors second to none — victory is within the community’s grasp.
Without dedicated individuals, though, Brunswick and the Golden Isles might as well be in the middle of an inaccessible swamp or desert.
Time will tell whether our leaders are up to the challenge.