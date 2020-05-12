When a lone gunman entered the historic African Emanuel Methodist Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 and shot and killed nine congregates gathered there for a prayer service that January evening, the community mourned and demanded justice. They would get it, vowed the mayor at the time, Joseph Riley. Soon after his pledge a young man, described by authorities as a white supremacist, was taken into custody, charged with the senseless slayings and jailed without bond.
The shooting upset the black community and rightly so. The only beef the shooter had with the people he shot in cold blood was the color of their skin. Nothing more. He didn’t know any of them from Adam.
The tragic attack did not produce the results he had intended when planning out this crime against all humanity. His goal was to trigger a race war. The people of Charleston would have none of that. They instead immediately united, all races and ethnic groups. They stood together hand-in-hand and mourned with the families of the fallen while condemning the filthy hatred and absurd rationale that led to the murders of their fellow citizens and neighbors.
There were those who wanted to inflict pain on the city to revenge the killings. For the most part, these so-called rebel-rousers were from out of town. They were not home-grown, as they say. Nothing they said, alluded to or did broke the ironclad peace bond formed that fateful day among the races. Nothing.
We see that same strong bond in Brunswick following the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man chased and subsequently killed during a struggle with men who say they mistook him for a burglar.
Don’t get us wrong. Many have repeatedly fired off criticism about the way the investigation was handled, if one can consider “handled” an accurate description, but other than demands that certain people resign, demonstrations have been peaceful. No one, not even someone who threatened harm against anyone participating in future rallies held in memory of Arbery, has been able to break the peace bond created in the aftermath of the shooting.
Let’s keep it that way. We will as long as level heads prevail, and we continue to resist angry words hurled at us by insiders or outsiders that attempt to ignite anger and malice toward others.
We all live here. It is our community. The last thing any responsible human being wants to do is stir up an atmosphere of fear. There’s enough of that around already.