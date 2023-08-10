Before Glynn County gets too deep into the new school year, this community should give some serious thought of what it can do to ensure that no child is left behind. It is a pledge made years ago, a vow our teachers and administrators are unable to uphold alone. They could use a hand.

At least three of Glynn County’s public elementary schools could especially use whatever help and assistance the school system would allow from the outside and what adult volunteers would be willing to offer. At two of the schools, both in the city of Brunswick, less than half the children in the third grade are reading at their level. At the third, just better than half are.

