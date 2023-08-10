Before Glynn County gets too deep into the new school year, this community should give some serious thought of what it can do to ensure that no child is left behind. It is a pledge made years ago, a vow our teachers and administrators are unable to uphold alone. They could use a hand.
At least three of Glynn County’s public elementary schools could especially use whatever help and assistance the school system would allow from the outside and what adult volunteers would be willing to offer. At two of the schools, both in the city of Brunswick, less than half the children in the third grade are reading at their level. At the third, just better than half are.
Anyone can find this information on the Georgia Department of Education website under the 2023 Georgia Milestones End-of-Grade Assessment Grade 3 School Level.
The lowest number of third graders failing to read at their grade level is at Burroughs-Molette Elementary. Of the 99 students taking the Milestones test, only 37.4% could read at or above the third grade level. A concerning 62.6% could not.
At Goodyear Elementary, 48.6% of the 72 students tested could read at or higher than the third grade level. The other 51.4% could not.
Only slightly more than half the third graders at Altama Elementary tested at or above their grade level. Of the 94 children tested, 52.1% could and 47.9% could not.
Compare these figures to the performance of the third graders at other Glynn County elementaries. The first number in the series after each school represents the number of third graders tested, the second the number reading below the third grade level and the third the number reading at or above the third grade level. Sterling, 108, 37%, 63%; Glyndale, 99, 41.4%, 58.6%; Oglethorpe Point, 72, 15.3%, 84.7%; Satilla Marsh, 128, 19.5%, 80.5%; Greer, 96, 28.4%, 71.6%; St. Simons, 79, 19%, 81%.
There are socio-economic factors to consider, of course, as well as the stability of a child’s household and, most importantly, parental participation in the education of their sons and daughters. Any of these factors, possibly even all and others, could be working against these children.
What then? Everyone knows the critical role the ability to read plays in a child’s success.
Stand by and do nothing, blame it all on the teachers, and the community will be setting up more children for a hard life and possibly even failure.