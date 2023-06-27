As it has since the latter part of the previous decade, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is waving the “Georgia’s Coast Is Not an Ashtray” campaign before the public eye. This marks the sixth year the organization is embracing the national effort championed by Keep America Beautiful, and this community appreciates it.

It is a reminder to those who smoke to properly dispose their filtered cigarettes. Ashtrays are the perfect place while waiting to toss them into a trash receptacle when the burning tobacco is no longer a fire threat.

