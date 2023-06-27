As it has since the latter part of the previous decade, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is waving the “Georgia’s Coast Is Not an Ashtray” campaign before the public eye. This marks the sixth year the organization is embracing the national effort championed by Keep America Beautiful, and this community appreciates it.
It is a reminder to those who smoke to properly dispose their filtered cigarettes. Ashtrays are the perfect place while waiting to toss them into a trash receptacle when the burning tobacco is no longer a fire threat.
One nasty habit of those who smoke filtered cigarettes when sunbathing near the ocean is to bury the butts in the sand. What they fail to realize when they do this — or simply do not care — is that the material these filters are made of is not biodegradable. If snuffed out in beach sand and left to wind and tide they could easily end up in the digestive tracts of birds and marine life.
There is also the awful discovery of buried cigarette butts by a child with a pail and shovel. Anyone who has ever unearthed such a disgusting surprise has a clear understanding of just how gross this find can be.
Such experiences, as well as the discomfort of breathing in second-hand smoke in a crowded environment on a hot summer day, has compelled some communities to ban smoking on the public beach. Folly Beach, a barrier island in Charleston County, South Carolina, enacted a no-smoking policy on the beach in 2021.
No one is suggesting Glynn County or the state follow suit, but it could come to that one day if smokers fail to clean up after themselves. State and local restrictions on public beaches are not unheard of in Georgia. In fact, given the increasing popularity of the sandy shoreline, adding to the lists of what is allowed and what is not allowed is almost the norm nowadays.
Of course, the beach is not the only place where piles of ghastly cigarette butts can be found in the community. Intersections where automated signals or stop signs halt traffic are a popular illegal disposal site for littering smokers. What a mess they create. Resist the temptation. Discard cigarettes in an ashtray.
Do not flick them onto grassy highway shoulders either. A lit cigarette could ignite a fire under the right conditions and endanger property and lives.