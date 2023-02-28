It is understandable why veterans of the nation’s wars would be eager to walk the hallowed grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The mall honors the men and women from 1776 on who sacrificed everything to keep America alive.
Memorials found at the mall and in nearby West Potomac Park are a stark reminder of the price of freedom and what can be achieved by a free society. They depict the story of us, from the Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln memorials to all the war memorials, as well as to the memorials to the nurses who saved countless lives during the Vietnam War and to Martin Luther King Jr., whose Civil Rights movement reminded the nation of the meaning of the words “all men are created equal” in its Declaration of Independence from British control.
These and other memorials are the reason Honor Flight for veterans is so important. Veterans are part of the history reflected at the National Mall. It is through their sweat, their guts and their pain and all of those before them that the United States of America has survived through the years.
They should be able to see and touch their role in the preservation of the freedom all enjoy today. They can through Honor Flight.
The next Honor Flight for 75 veterans is set for May 13, but it requires the support and backing of corporate sponsors and the community to happen. Sponsors and funds are needed to fly veterans from Brunswick to Washington and back home.
Seventy-five guardians for the 75 veterans are needed. Guardians pay $500, an amount that covers everything, including meals and transportation. Veterans pay nothing. World War II veterans and veterans with a terminal illness take priority over all others.
Volunteers are sought for other tasks as well. To become a corporate sponsor, a guardian or other volunteer, go to coastalgeorgiahonorflight.org.
The World War II Memorial in West Potomac Park is an outstanding tribute to America’s “greatest generation.” It is a tribute to the troops that fought tyranny across the oceans and to the men and women at home who labored tirelessly to ensure U.S. forces had the weapons, ammunition and supplies to repel and defeat enemies of the world. It is indeed awesome, though not nearly as awesome as those who left the safety of home and warm embrace of loved ones to save the planet from conquest.
The Vietnam Wall, Nurses Memorial and Korean War Memorial are just as moving.
These veterans deserve to see them. Let’s get them to Washington. It’s the very least we can do for these courageous souls.