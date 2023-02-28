It is understandable why veterans of the nation’s wars would be eager to walk the hallowed grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The mall honors the men and women from 1776 on who sacrificed everything to keep America alive.

Memorials found at the mall and in nearby West Potomac Park are a stark reminder of the price of freedom and what can be achieved by a free society. They depict the story of us, from the Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln memorials to all the war memorials, as well as to the memorials to the nurses who saved countless lives during the Vietnam War and to Martin Luther King Jr., whose Civil Rights movement reminded the nation of the meaning of the words “all men are created equal” in its Declaration of Independence from British control.

