They are the innocents among us, and they depend on their parents or custodians for their health and safety. And when the adults in their lives fail, they depend on you — neighbors, relatives, teachers, anyone who cares enough about them to yell for help from the proper authorities.
These are the community’s children, young boys and girls who are vulnerable in hostile environments and whose only means of protection is often to withdraw within themselves when people they trusted turn into monsters.
During the month of April, dedicated to the prevention of child abuse, residents are asked to be mindful of the health and welfare of the children whose paths they cross. They also are urged to contact authorities when something is obviously amiss. The contact can be the police or child welfare agencies like the state Department of Family and Children Services.
Representatives from the Brunswick Judical Circuit District Attorney’s office, Glynn County Police Department, Safe Harbor and the Children’s Advocacy Center gathered at College of Coastal Georgia this week as a reminder that child abuse and neglect exist in our own community and that they are there when needed. In 2022 alone, the four agencies interviewed in excess of 409 alleged child abuse victims. More than half, they lamented, were approached as potential child molestation victims.
It is a problem nationwide, advises the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. It reports that 1 in 7 children in the nation are the victim of some form of abuse. To underscore the seriousness of the problem, the CDC notes that 1,750 children died in the United States during the 12 months of 2020 due to abusive situations. And those are just the cases the federal agency knows about.
Child abuse and neglect are the most common forms, according to the CDC. These include physical abuse, sexual abuse and emotional abuse. Abuse or neglect can wreck a child or lead to a premature death.
Vigilant adults can help. Being what some might refer to as “nosy” could save a child’s life or prevent a youth from being hounded an entire lifetime by incapacitating mental issues.
Residents can also support the groups that protect children. Runners can participate in the 11th Annual Doreen Myers 5k race and one-mile fun run on April 29 in the early morning hours of the Crawfish Festival in Woodbine. The run is named after a child abuse investigator who was killed in a car accident in 2011 while on her way to give a presentation to law enforcement officers.
Donations are accepted anytime.
Watch out for the little ones. They depend on your vigilance and concern.