They are the innocents among us, and they depend on their parents or custodians for their health and safety. And when the adults in their lives fail, they depend on you — neighbors, relatives, teachers, anyone who cares enough about them to yell for help from the proper authorities.

These are the community’s children, young boys and girls who are vulnerable in hostile environments and whose only means of protection is often to withdraw within themselves when people they trusted turn into monsters.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.