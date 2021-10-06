The world ended for about six hours Monday, well at least it did for many people around the world. That’s how long the social media platform Facebook was down.
It wasn’t the only platform that was unresponsive. Since Facebook owns the popular photo and video sharing app Instagram and instant messaging platform WhatsApp, those services were also offline.
Facebook is by far the biggest social media platform in the world with more than two billion users. WhatsApp and Instagram are also in the top five social media platforms based on users with both totaling at least one billion in users.
Social media, when used correctly, can provide several benefits. It can help you keep in touch with people, especially those who you have lost touch with or don’t get to see very often.
There are some pretty serious drawbacks to the platforms. Facebook and its various entities such as Instagram have been under the gun recently.
The company is facing complaints from a whistleblower about how its practices incentivize creating discourse and division. The Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection also held a hearing Tuesday entitled “Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram and Mental Health Harms.”
The whistleblower who lodged the complaints against Facebook and its other platforms, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, told the subcommittee that “Facebook’s products harm kids.
“The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people,” The Associated Press quoted Haugen as saying.
Facebook has also got the attention of a bipartisan group of attorneys general who are concerned about how its various platforms affects younger users. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr was among the attorneys general who sent a letter to the Senate subcommittee with their concerns.
“Perhaps more disturbing is the fact that Facebook is doing all of this knowing its own internal studies show the resulting harm — increased mental distress, bullying, contemplation of suicide, and other self-harm — on a significant number of children, with a particularly negative impact on young girls,” the letter said.
It is fair to question whether Facebook is deliberately pushing views a user disagrees with specifically to get more engagement, and with that more revenue. It’s also worth questioning if the platforms have sufficient parental controls.
There is an easier solution to solve these problems — spend less time on social media. Studies have shown that doom-scrolling, the tendency of social media users to continuously scroll through bad news, has a serious impact on a user’s mental health.
For six hours Monday people couldn’t use Facebook and its products for doom-scrolling, cyberbullying or other nefarious actions, and the world didn’t end. People were able to enjoy the world without worrying about what someone was posting on Facebook or Instagram.
The lesson here is simple — spend less time online and more time in the real world.