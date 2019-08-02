Sometimes when people are on opposite sides of an issue, their disagreement can get misconstrued as vitriol against the people involved. It is sometimes assumed that just because someone doesn’t fall on the same side of an issue, then they must be the worst person.
You could see some inferences like that being made in the recent debate over a plan to turn Harpers Joy, a home for the mentally disabled in Brunswick, into a place for homeless people to live. Hand in Hand, a nonprofit on St. Simons Island, wanted to buy the facility that is owned by Gateway. The group said that the facility was attractive for their project because the building already had 24 efficiency apartments with electricity metered by unit, sprinklers and security cameras already in place.
When neighborhood residents found out the plans, many of them were not happy. Along with concerns about the potential for an increase in crime, loitering and noise late at night, critics also said that the facility would be too far away for residents to walk to shops, work opportunities and doctors appointments.
The argument was officially quashed Thursday as Hand in Hand told the people gathered at a town hall in Brunswick that it was withdrawing its plan to buy the facility to use it to house the homeless.
We appreciate what Hand in Hand is trying to do to help the homeless community. We are also sure that a lot of the people that live in the neighborhood where the facility would have gone understand too.
This neighborhood and other supporters helped keep Harpers Joy open a few years ago when the state wanted to shut it down. We have no doubt that the people who live there feel for what the homeless have to go through. They just didn’t think the facility was the right fit for the area.
We also applaud Hand in Hand for seeing that this wasn’t the right place for their project. A representative from Hand in Hand told Thursday’s town hall meeting that the group did not intend to bypass the neighborhood’s residents.
We hope that other disagreements in the community can be resolved in such an amicable manner. There are too many times in this community when compromise and thoughtful discussion is overlooked.
It’s also important that we look at what we can do as a community to help our homeless population. There is a solution, but it will take all of us working together to find the answers.