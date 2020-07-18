Members of the Brunswick-Glynn County Water and Sewer Commission are in an expansion mood. They would like to extend services to areas like Arco. They have their hearts set on it.
Like most everything else, though, there’s a catch. Money. It would be a bit pricey, and the utility board is none too eager to pick up the tab. Estimates to connect the neighborhood with the sewer system range from a low of $3.5 million to a high of $5.4 million. Water lines, of course, could be installed far more cheaply — say, somewhere in the affordable vicinity of $500,000, according to preliminary estimates.
Charging each household a tap-in fee would cover or bring down the cost, but there may be in excess of a few who might have to resort to robbery to pay $4,760 to tie in. Don’t panic just yet. The figure would drop by a lot or a little, depending on if and what grants can be procured.
At any rate, the seven-member commission wants to take a closer look at its latest brainstorm. It will pay Thomas and Hutton Engineering Co. just under $273,000 to study the cost of providing services and map out a plan for connecting residential and nonresidential structures in Arco.
Connecting another part of the community to the public utility system is a great idea. Firefighters should not have to depend on water tanks on wheels when combatting structural fires.
They should be able to hook hoses to fire hydrants for an uninterrupted flow of water.
Eliminating septic tanks is an even better idea. In fact, it’s the very objective circled twice and underscored multiple times by the local health board in the 1980s. The underground, mini-cesspools can be more than a dollar-eating nuisance. They can be a health issue as well, a serious public health issue.
Glynn County is one of six counties along the Georgia coast singled out for this very issue, an issue experts predict will worsen as sea levels rise. Close to 60,000 septic systems have been identified on the state’s 100-mile seaboard that are of particular concern to health officials. They are a threat to water quality.
Food for thought for members of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer System. But don’t think too long on it. This could become a major problem sooner rather than later.
PS: Board members might also consider offering incentives to those with water and sewer lines already in front of their residences to abandon their septic tanks and connect to the system. In addition to increasing its customer base, the utility would be removing a potential health risk.