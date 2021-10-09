Every time Congress or the president fails to get a new tax or source of revenue they’re stalking they begin rattling off statements designed to frighten specific segments of the nation’s population, usually the most vulnerable. Threats include having to cut back on Social Security, a program that millions of senior citizens depend on, and student loans, a program that makes it possible for untold numbers of high school graduates to advance their education.
There’s a better idea, one that would save the federal government billions of dollars annually and spare taxpayers from having to wince over what is usually nothing more than hollow warnings. The idea: rein in government waste and fraud. It might even lead to a modern-day miracle in Washington, a balanced federal budget.
No one political party is to blame. Every elected official is at fault, including those who proclaim to be independent. While some may, on occasion, question government waste, no one does much about it.
Consider a recent report that uncovered in excess of $100 billion in wasteful spending in Afghanistan. Contractors hired by the U.S. government wasted hundreds of millions of American tax-dollars, but no one is calling them down. No one is taking steps to ensure it does not happen again or making sure it’s not happening elsewhere. In fact, the State Department would just as soon not talk about it.
Included among the findings of the U.S. inspector general via a Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, was the construction of a $335 million diesel-powered backup generator for the Afghan government. With an annual fuel cost of $245 million, the generator is too expensive for the Afghan government to use. It’s a question that should have been asked before the facility was even planned.
There’s also the $549 million spent on 16 specially built aircraft capable of landing and taking off on rough runways. According to the SIGAR, the planes were unsustainable and eventually sold for scrap for $40,257.
Other spending questioned by SIGAR includes $36 million on a desert headquarters for the Marines that was not wanted or used; $28 million on camouflage uniforms, outfits that were never tested or evaluated, for the Afghan army to wear in the 2.1% part of the nation that is forested; and $85 million in 2016 on the construction of a hotel next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that never opened. There’s also the funding for new facilities that cannot be located by the SIGAR, including a health care facility with coordinates that put it smack dab in the Mediterranean Sea.
The United States will always be a dollar short and digging deeper into the pockets of American workers and families as long as the men and women elected to Congress spend their time insulting each other instead of doing their jobs. They’re allowing constituents to be robbed and doing absolutely nothing about it.