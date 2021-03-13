Sen. Raphael Warnock hasn’t been in office a full two months and already he wants to do something extreme. He would like to do away with one of the long-standing rules of the United States Senate. He is suggesting the Democratic majority, a majority only when counting the go-ahead vote of the vice president, eliminate the filibuster, the Senate rule that requires a 60-vote supermajority to pass measures in the upper chamber of Congress.
Democrats currently sit in 50 seats in the Senate. Republicans sit in the other 50.
What has Sen. Warnock howling in D.C. are new laws in the General Assembly in Atlanta that seek to get a tighter grip on elections in the state’s 159 counties. Georgia’s new Democratic senator, as well as his colleagues, label it a brazen attempt to keep Republicans in power in the Peach State.
Here’s a little information for the freshman senator and his allies: there’s nothing in any measure that specifies a political party. They take aim at all voters, whether they lean in favor of Democrats or Republicans. None of the new voting laws exclude members of either of the two camps.
Everyone will have an open and fair opportunity to cast a ballot in local, state and federal elections. Anyone desiring to participate in an election, regardless of the individual or party he or she supports, will be free to do so as long as the individual is legally registered and makes it to the ballot box on time. Any man or woman who cares anything about their city, county, state or nation will make the effort.
It should be noted that the proposed state laws allow for early voting on Saturdays and Sundays. Anyone who interprets that any other way but fair isn’t thinking clearly.
The fact of the matter is, no one who resides in Georgia, is registered to vote and provides valid identification is turned away. No elections office could get away with such shenanigans, not in the 21st century and not as long as Americans value freedom and the press remains free.
Some points of the legislation creating controversy earlier have been smoothed over or entirely plucked out, and, yes, some additional tweaking may be necessary. Overall, though, what’s left will work for democracy. It sure beats any alternative Congress may offer.
People who are impervious to the nonsense that often flows out of Washington will see Sen. Warnock’s rhetoric for what it really is: political posturing and an attempt to hold onto power at the expense of democracy.