If all that the five other candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Georgia’s second seat in the U.S. Senate in the May 24 primary have to say to voters is “Where’s Herschel Walker,” then the party is in trouble. Yet that was a resounding theme in Tuesday’s Republican Senate debate aired live by Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Gary Black, Latham Saddler, Kelvin King, Josh Clark and Jon McColumn showed up. Herschel Walker, said to be the leading candidate in the race, did not. In fact, it was the fifth debate Walker shunned.
Yes, Walker should have been there. While no one expects him to know everything and while there may be questions he is unable to answer with the background knowledge of a career politician, there are those who follow debates who would like to see him in action someplace other than the football field. They want more than sound bites. They want to see him vocalize his position on the issues, and it is their right to expect it.
If Walker feels insecure about standing up to five candidates running for the same office he is seeking, how can voters trust him to engage in heated debates with other members of Congress over critical policies?
Speaking for Georgia and the rest of the nation is serious business. It is one neither voters nor candidates should ever take lightly. At stake is the future of the United States of America and all it represents, including its greatest asset, freedom.
What the nation does not need is someone who bails on it just because words and conversation might get a little rough. The country must have men and women who stand steadfast in their convictions and their determination, regardless of the storm brewing in their path.
The five who participated in the debate earlier this week did themselves and their party a disservice by bouncing responses off “Where’s Herschel” or what would “Herschel say or do?” Count on the party’s archrival, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat working to hold onto the seat for the next six years, doing enough of that between the end of this month and the general election in November. He will if Herschel Walker ends up being the Republican nominee.
Those who support the candidacy of the former University of Georgia football star can only hope he does not opt to play hooky if chosen by Republican voters in the primary when Sen. Warnock requests his presence for a one-on-one debate.
It is time for Walker, who has what it takes to be a great voice for Georgia and the nation, to get fully in the game.