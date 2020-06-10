The bedrock of our American democracy is voting. Without our free elections, we would not be a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
That means maintaining the integrity of our voting process is essential to our democracy. That’s why the voting issues that cropped up around the state must be fixed before the general election in November.
According to Capitol Beat News Service, there were several issues in the state as long lines and equipment issues caused headaches for voters.
That probably shouldn’t be a big surprise with a lot of variables at play this election season. Not only are we still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but voters are also using new voting machines. Issues were bound to arise with just one of those complications.
With strict social-distancing measures and cleaning procedures in place to make voting in person during a pandemic as safe as possible, longer wait times were expected in some areas.
Learning how to operate new technology comes with its own issues.
As for who is at fault for the problems that cropped up Tuesday, well that may depend on whether you believe more in local voting officials or the state government.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger put the blame on local officials for “a lack of training and planning,” according to Capitol Beat. As evidence, Raffensperger pointed to other counties where there were no problems.
Savannah was one of the cities that had issues Tuesday. The city’s mayor, Van Johnson, told Capitol Beat that the Secretary of State was throwing local officials “under the bus.”
The truth is likely somewhere in the middle of those extremes. It is clear that not all poll workers and voting locations were ready for Election Day, and that responsibility falls on local election officials. There is no doubt that work needs to be done on that front.
But the Secretary of State is not off the hook either. It is Raffensperger’s responsibility to make sure these things don’t happen. Leaders, especially those elected by the voters, don’t get to just pass the blame onto others.
It is his job to make sure every eligible voter who wants to cast a vote has that opportunity, so it is also his responsibility to make sure these issues are addressed.
People who don’t have faith in the way the system is run will just stop going to the polls to let their voice be heard. The fewer people that vote, the worse off the country will be.
Who knows what the world will look like when November rolls around, but the state and local election officials need to be better prepared than they were for the primary elections.