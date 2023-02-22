Some Georgia lawmakers, in their quest to bring sports betting legally to the state, are placing their own bets on a plan that would allow the practice without a constitutional amendment.

Senate Bill 57 was passed out of the Senate Economic Development Committee 8-1 on Monday and will be sent to the Rules Committee so a full Senate vote can be scheduled, according to Capitol Beat News Service. The bill would allow sports betting both online and at in-person kiosks that could take place in various businesses, including sports venues. Georgia Lottery Corp. would oversee all sports betting.

