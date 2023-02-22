Some Georgia lawmakers, in their quest to bring sports betting legally to the state, are placing their own bets on a plan that would allow the practice without a constitutional amendment.
Senate Bill 57 was passed out of the Senate Economic Development Committee 8-1 on Monday and will be sent to the Rules Committee so a full Senate vote can be scheduled, according to Capitol Beat News Service. The bill would allow sports betting both online and at in-person kiosks that could take place in various businesses, including sports venues. Georgia Lottery Corp. would oversee all sports betting.
You may be wondering why the legislation doesn’t include any kind of vote about amending the state constitution. Any time gambling comes up in Georgia, it has always been with the caveat that voters would have to approve amending the state constitution to make it legal.
The crux of this new approach comes from a legal opinion that former Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton gave in a memo to the Metro Atlanta Chamber — which supports efforts to bring sports betting to the state. Melton said in the memo that sports betting can be classified as a form of lottery because it has the three ingredients that constitute a lottery according to a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling — prize, chance and consideration.
That is the exact interpretation that the bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro, is using, telling Capitol Beat “sports betting is deemed a lottery game.”
This is a risky approach to make sports betting legal. If this passes, there will be people who challenge the notion of sports betting being a lottery. While Judge Melton has the credentials to give his opinion on the matter, that’s not to say different judges or even the State Supreme Court, will share Melton’s opinion.
Classifying sports betting as a lottery goes against what most people think of when they picture a lottery. A lottery is a complete game of chance. Whether or not you win depends if the numbers you picked match the ones randomly picked for that specific lottery or if the random scratch-off you bought has a big prize hidden on it.
Sports betting requires skill and human intervention on a level that goes beyond the randomness of a lottery. It requires people to set the lines for various contests — lines that could change depending on which sides bettors take.
Then there are the actual games themselves. As random as some like to think sports are, they’re not really random. It is people — coaches, players and referees — that control the outcome of the game. A winning team covering a spread could come down to decisions like whether or not a coach pulls his starters if his team has a big lead.
That is not random. That is a person making a decision that impacts whether or not a bettor wins or loses. The same thing goes for players and referees too. They make plays, calls and decisions that influence the game. If people had as much influence on the lottery as they do sports, there would be a massive uproar.
The General Assembly needs to nip this end-run around the state’s constitution in the bud. If they want to bring sports betting to Georgia, let the voters decide if they want it.