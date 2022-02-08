Every year it is the same political drivel. A candidate seeking office screams at an incumbent he or she hopes to unseat by pointing out what he or she perceives as the shortcomings of the targeted officeholder, shortcomings that are usually exaggerated, distorted or simply untrue.
Enough. They should try something novel like telling voters what actions they would personally support and which actions of challenged individuals they would personally attempt to undo or expand upon if elected.
This new and innovative “Truth in Campaigning” strategy would reveal to voters what an office-seeker stands for. It would tell potential constituents what a political hopeful planned to do if victorious in an election.
Sizing platforms against that of incumbents would provide a more accurate picture of what those stumping for office represent. It would show contrast and give voters something with which to compare the candidates.
Name-calling is what mouthy children do when they are at a loss for words or feeling inferior on the playground. It is not a fitting tactic for adults seeking election to a public office.
It is true that picking apart an individual’s record, especially at the less popular parts, is easier than coming up with one’s own ideas. Criticism comes easy for backseat drivers. Even a child can do it.
There are a raft of important races coming up this year. Voters will elect members to Congress, a governor and a number of other state offices. They also will decide who will represent them in the state legislature, in both the House and Senate. County offices and commission seats also will be up for grabs.
Because these are critical times, voters should demand more than meaningless rhetoric or disparaging comments aimed at incumbents. They should demand to know who they are and what they would do if elected.
This community, this state and this nation can ill-afford to seat men and women whose only defense and offense is resorting to juvenile taunting or knocking the record of an incumbent. Anybody can step on or kick down a sandcastle. Building one, on the other hand, takes time, patience and some knowhow.