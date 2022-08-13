The exchange of words over gambling in the state between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who is challenging his bid for a second and final four-year term of office in the November general election, is a tribute to free speech. It is a gift from the founding fathers, this ability to openly express one’s convictions.

But it is time to broaden the debate. Let the people of Georgia weigh in on the pros and cons of what has been a highly controversial issue for decades in the Peach State. Entrust the men and women who work, raise families and pay taxes decide whether casinos and the like are a good idea or a bad one for Georgia.

More from this section

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.