The exchange of words over gambling in the state between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who is challenging his bid for a second and final four-year term of office in the November general election, is a tribute to free speech. It is a gift from the founding fathers, this ability to openly express one’s convictions.
But it is time to broaden the debate. Let the people of Georgia weigh in on the pros and cons of what has been a highly controversial issue for decades in the Peach State. Entrust the men and women who work, raise families and pay taxes decide whether casinos and the like are a good idea or a bad one for Georgia.
Of course, this would necessitate amending the state constitution. Right now, casinos and sports betting are illegal in all 159 counties.
But if the past is any indication of what to expect in the future, forget any thought of individuals determining the fate of gambling. It requires a two-thirds vote in the General Assembly to get a constitutional amendment on the popular ballot. To date, that has not happened.
This newspaper stands by its opinion that Jekyll Island, owned by the state and operated by an authority appointed by the governor, should always remain family-friendly and off-limits to casinos.
Other than that, it is this publication’s firm belief that 11 million people are more capable of deciding what is right or best for Georgia than 236 legislators elected to the state General Assembly.
Other states are opening their doors and bank accounts to organized gambling. Why deprive ourselves of another source of revenue. Last we looked, the cost of college and public education is going up, up, up. Proceeds from casinos and the like could lighten the burden on taxpayers and students.
This is not to knock Gov. Kemp or gubernatorial challenger Abrams. As does every Georgian, they have a right to their opinion, another gift from the Founding Fathers of this nation.
But let’s expand it to more than just two candidates. It is long past time for the voters to provide their own opinion at the ballot box. They will be able to do that if legislators in the state House and Senate trust them enough to allow them to give it.