Clearly those in the states still tallying ballots three days after the election of U.S. Senate and U.S. House members never watched Sesame Street. They might have learned a thing or two about counting had they grown up on the popular TV program.

Of course, the nation might overlook such sluggishness from the laid-back, what’s-the-hurry style of Californians. Then again, considering the importance and significance of the election to the two main political parties and to the nation itself, one might expect to see a little hustle in the Pacific Coast state’s ballot counts.

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.