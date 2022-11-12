Clearly those in the states still tallying ballots three days after the election of U.S. Senate and U.S. House members never watched Sesame Street. They might have learned a thing or two about counting had they grown up on the popular TV program.
Of course, the nation might overlook such sluggishness from the laid-back, what’s-the-hurry style of Californians. Then again, considering the importance and significance of the election to the two main political parties and to the nation itself, one might expect to see a little hustle in the Pacific Coast state’s ballot counts.
Delays or just general pokiness in producing a final number tend to stir up suspicion among some, and rightfully so given the availability of so much advanced technology in this country today. Some especially begin getting antsy when votes cast for candidates are mistakenly tacked onto the totals of their opponents and when the wrong names appear on official ballots on election day.
These mistakes and others were caught, thankfully, by observers and promptly corrected. But how many others are not?
In no way is this to be taken as a claim of any conspiracy by any state, by any political party or by any individual or group. In view of all the snafus and problems, including the acknowledgement that votes were cast in the wrong congressional races in a state north of Georgia, however, it does rattle confidence, if only a tiny bit.
Compiling final election results three, four or five days later — maybe even longer — does not help matters. In fact, it ought to be noted that long delays in vote counts are characteristic of third world nations. In some cases, the outcome in these poorly developed countries takes weeks or months. Let’s pray this nation has not regressed that far.
Problems are going to occur. People are human and therefore imperfect. There also are those who will tell you computers are just as prone to errors. They do not trust the modern day marvels.
But in the 21st century, in a nation that can fly people in and out of outer space, in a country with the knowhow and skills to transplant a human heart, is it wrong or too far-fetched to demand better?