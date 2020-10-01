If there is anything newspapers know about, it is the importance of deadlines. That’s why we hope all Americans know how important Tuesday is. Oct. 5 is not only the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election, but it is also the deadline for completing your census forms.
It is our obligation as American citizens to cast our ballots at the polls and assist the country in providing an accurate count on just how many people live in this great land. Without either, we would not be the successful nation we are today.
The importance of voting shouldn’t have to be stressed to anyone. We fought a revolution to gain the right to govern ourselves instead of living under the rule of a tyrant an ocean away. It wasn’t the last time we had to fight to preserve our way of life. Countless men and women have died in defense of our freedoms, including our right to vote. We do a dishonor to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice when we choose not to exercise the freedom they fought to protect.
We know it is easy to be disenchanted with politics today. The constant barrage of negativity has a knack for wearing people down. We ask that you put that aside and register to cast your ballot on Nov. 3.
For more information on registering to vote, visit www.georgia.gov/register-to-vote.
As for the census, Tuesday is the final day to either fill out your information online or have it taken by a census worker going door to door. The deadline might get extended as court cases are in motion seeking to do just that, but the Commerce Department, in charge of the census, maintains that the deadline will still be Oct. 5.
It’s best not to procrastinate and wait for an extended deadline. It’s also pretty easy to go ahead and turn in your information. You can respond either online, by phone or by mail. Go to www.2020census.gov for more information about completing your portion of the census.
If you haven’t returned your form, you may get a knock on the door from a census worker who will ask you questions. It doesn’t take long to answer them.
The census is important. It’s used to determine things like the number of seats states get in the House of Representatives, how legislative districts are drawn and to identify community needs like new roads or schools, just to name a few.
Voting and filling out your census questionnaire are two simple acts and vital to the nation. If you haven’t done what’s needed to do your part to help the country, you are running out of time to do so.