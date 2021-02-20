It is unwise for a community to ignore vital upgrades and expansions to its infrastructure. To do so could be exposing citizens to unnecessary health and safety risks.
How’s the old adage go, “A stitch in time saves nine?” True. So true.
Here’s something that is just as accurate in the 21st century: A stitch in time can save a life, or nine or more.
Paying for upgrades and expansions, however — now, there’s the rub. Few communities have that kind of money just sitting around. Moreover, hardly any elected government wants to further press property owners for more land and structure taxes, especially when improvements will also benefit thousands of others, including the legions of nonresidents who visit and vacation in their backyard each year.
Thankfully, in Georgia, communities have a solution for that. It’s called the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, a 1 percent tax on retail sales. It can raise millions for a community. It can rather quickly, too, because unlike property taxes, everyone pays the sales tax. Everyone. That includes thousands of tourists and nonproperty owners.
Glynn County finds itself in need of infrastructure adjustments. With growth and the corrosive passage of time, it is to be expected. Different components of the community’s infrastructure require replacement, revitalization or expansion.
That said, we’re imploring all voters in Brunswick and the Golden Isles to vote “Yes” to the proposed three-year 1 percent SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in the March 16 communitywide referendum. Early voting in the referendum starts Monday.
Glynn County will share the $68.5 million SPLOST is anticipated to generate with the city of Brunswick, the Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority. Like the county, all need more funds than property taxes and fees are currently bringing in to pay for upgrades and expansions.
Why not get everyone, including tourists, to share the costs of improvements that will benefit them as well?
A list of the projects the proceeds will fund or help fund can be found in today’s edition of The News. They include road safety projects and water-sewer line replacement, projects that will benefit everyone.
Invest in your community. Vote “Yes” to SPLOST 2021.