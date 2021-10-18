Part of the appeal of living in the Golden Isles is the tremendous beauty and scenery that you can find in almost every nook and cranny in the area. Whether you’re spanning the Sidney Lanier Bridge or taking a stroll in historic downtown Brunswick, there are incredible vistas to enjoy.
Of course, those areas only stay pristine if we work to keep it that way. That’s why what happened Friday at Queens Square in downtown Brunswick is important for the community.
A group of volunteers spent their Friday working to improve the park’s northwestern quadrant. It is part of a plan that has been 10 years in the making. That’s how long ago it was that landscape architect Jerry Spencer first mapped out the improvements.
Signature Squares of Brunswick, a nonprofit preservation group, has been the driving force behind the restoration effort in Brunswick’s historic parks. The work, as evident by the new look the northwest quadrant, has not gone to waste. It is also something that is needed as city leaders and stakeholders look for ways to entice more people to downtown Brunswick.
If the city’s goal is to get more people living in downtown Brunswick permanently — which it should be — then those people are going to need some things. The first, obviously, is a place to live. Developers are working to bring more housing to the area and using the Oglethorpe property to build even more housing will go a long way to achieving that goal.
If more people do come downtown, they are going to need certain amenities such as businesses that cater to their everyday needs. One of the things that will be needed is adequate green space. Restoring the city squares to take advantage of what they offer would fit that bill.
It goes beyond just having green space. It’s about taking advantage of the aesthetic in downtown Brunswick. The area has a timeless, undeniable charm that is further accentuated by these classic squares.
People who are looking to live somewhere take notice when a community takes pride in its area. It makes them want to be a part of it when citizens take pride in where they live and put in the effort to improve it.
We are thankful for the work Spencer, City Commissioner Julie Martin and the countless other volunteers have done to see these projects to fruition. Their superb work will be appreciated for generations to come.