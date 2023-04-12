Anyone who visits or moves to the Golden Isles will notice one thing immediately — besides the scenic views and stunning natural vistas. Glynn County has some incredibly generous people and organizations. When there is a need or extreme circumstances that require the community’s help, residents of the Golden Isles have frequently responded to help those in need.
The News tries to shine a spotlight on these good deeds to help raise awareness of these causes, especially when volunteers are needed to help. Whether it is a beach cleanup, helping out with Honor Flight, making donations to help food pantries or other examples, the Isles has plenty of people who devote a significant portion of their time to helping others in the community.
People who volunteer don’t do it for accolades or recognition. They do it because they believe in the cause and want to help their fellow man or woman. The irony is that such selflessness is worth celebrating.
That’s why April is designated National Volunteer Month — to help shine a light on the positive impact volunteers have on the community and acknowledge the good work being done on a variety of issues.
As good as volunteering is for the community, it also has several benefits for the volunteers themselves. According to healthguide.org, a mental health nonprofit website, volunteering can help your mental and physical well-being.
For starters, volunteering helps connect people with others in their community. This can be especially beneficial for people who have recently moved to an area as they get to meet others with similar interests.
Connecting with others also plays a big role in our overall mental well-being. Volunteering has also been shown to help reduce stress in volunteers, along with helping keep them mentally stimulated and giving them a sense of purpose.
Volunteering can also be a great activity for families. It can help impart the importance of community and giving back to kids and teens while also allowing them to interact and learn from their interactions.
We are grateful to all the volunteers who help out around the Golden Isles. We encourage everyone to find a cause they are passionate about and look for ways they can assist those efforts.
If you are looking to help people in need, help unwanted pets find their forever home or protect the natural beauty of the Isles, there are organizations that will gladly accept any help you can offer.