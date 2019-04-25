Generally speaking, people like to help each other out when given the chance. The problem most people have is they don’t know the best way to give back.
There are so many people in need that finding a cause or a project you want to dedicate time to helping can be daunting. That’s where organizations like the United Way of Coastal Georgia can help.
Through our local United Way’s Volunteer Center, groups can connect with people or organizations in need of help. That’s what happened Tuesday as volunteers from Legacy Supply Chain Services — a third-party logistics company — helped with the construction of Glynn County’s 86th Habitat for Humanity House.
“This is what we do at the Volunteer Center,” said Janelle Harvey, community impact manager for the local United Way. “… We connect either corporate groups, church groups, community groups that want to volunteer, and I have a list of projects around the area, so we try to connect them with something.”
This isn’t the first time Legacy volunteers have helped out in the Golden Isles. In previous trips to the area, the company has volunteered at Grace House and Morningstar Children and Family Services.
The work of Legacy and other volunteers who have chipped in on the Habitat for Humanity project will not go unnoticed. The house will soon be a home for two parents and their five children who had been living in a hotel room for several months.
We are glad that Legacy chooses to give back to our area when they visit. The easy thing to do for a group like Legacy — visiting the area from all around the country for a leadership conference — would be to just enjoy the beauty of the Isles.
Instead, they chose to give back. Micki Ackermann, director of talent and culture for Legacy, said that the experience is “more powerful than any team building event I could have possibly thought of.”
If there are other groups in Glynn County or outside who are looking for a way to do some constructive team building, we encourage them to reach out to the Volunteer Center and help out those in need in Glynn County. Whether your group lives here permanently or is just visiting, the efforts to help improve lives in our area will not go unappreciated.