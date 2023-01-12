Maybe younger parents can answer this, but how does a 6-year-old child get his hands on a gun and manage to sneak it out of the house, take it to school and possess enough skill with the weapon to shoot his classroom teacher in the chest?
That’s what authorities are asking themselves after a first-grader shot his teacher Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The teacher, by the way, is on the mend following treatment at a medical facility, but authorities are still wondering what to do with the 6-year-old, who is now undergoing a psychological evaluation.
Police say the attack was not accidental. While details remain sketchy, police and school officials say the boy deliberately fired the gun at his teacher following an altercation with her. He had stowed it in his backpack. The educator was giving instructions to the class when the boy fired the gun point-blank at her. The bullet went through her hand and into her chest. Although a life-threatening wound, she is said to be in stable condition.
Concerned for the safety of other students, the 25-year-old teacher urged the children to run before passing out. No one else was hurt — not physically, anyway.
Earlier in the week police were trying to ascertain whether the mother of the boy should face charges. If there is not one already, there ought to be a law on every state’s books that clearly puts parents or custodians at fault when children so young can walk out of the home with a parent’s gun and use it to threaten or to shoot someone. In this case, the handgun belonged to the mother, police said.
Virginia and the rest of the nation also might want to ask themselves what is going on that children today think nothing of intentionally firing a gun at adults or at other children. President Bill Clinton blamed Hollywood during his days in the White House and the violent and brutal movies it was producing at the time, many of them quite timid by today’s standards. Others blame the ultra-violent video games that are at the easy disposal of children today.
Whatever the cause, it is time for a serious evaluation. You know it is when a 6-year-old packed heat with the apparent intention of using it.