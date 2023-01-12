Maybe younger parents can answer this, but how does a 6-year-old child get his hands on a gun and manage to sneak it out of the house, take it to school and possess enough skill with the weapon to shoot his classroom teacher in the chest?

That’s what authorities are asking themselves after a first-grader shot his teacher Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The teacher, by the way, is on the mend following treatment at a medical facility, but authorities are still wondering what to do with the 6-year-old, who is now undergoing a psychological evaluation.

