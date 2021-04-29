Glynn County residents can point their fingers at the public school system all they want when searching for a target to assign blame for the acts of violence at Brunswick High School, but they will be aiming their digits in the wrong direction.
Could the school system and the high school enact or enforce a policy or process to better ensure the safety of the community’s sons and daughters enrolled at Brunswick High? One would certainly like to think so, especially after the stabbing of two students in separate incidents within a period of seven months on campus.
A student stabbed another student in the back in September while the two were getting on a school bus at the campus. The second stabbing occurred this week during an altercation in the high school courtyard. In both incidents, the wounds were severe enough to warrant transport of the victims to trauma hospitals outside of Brunswick. September’s victim recovered and reports indicate the most recent victim will too.
School resource officers, quick to respond in both attacks, cannot be everywhere at once. They have done an excellent job keeping children safe, but they do not have x-ray vision or extrasensory perception. They react posthaste and proficiently to what they hear from faculty and students and to what they see.
So who then is to blame? The student who decided violence, stabbing a classmate, was the proper response to whatever provocation triggered ultra-aggressive behavior, that’s who. There are a lot of things in life 15-year-olds and 17-year-olds have yet to learn, but the damage that can be inflicted on the body of another human being with a pocketknife is not one of them.
People generally tend to blame the home in these instances. In some cases they are right to do so, but not in all. It’s difficult to say what can happen in a child’s life to set off a spark that could ignite a sudden violent outburst.
While everyone else is searching for someone to blame, school officials and members of Glynn County Board of Education ought to be asking themselves what measures can be embraced to improve campus safety.
The consequences of inaction could be even more dire than they have been.