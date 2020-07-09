”Fear in the air, tension everywhere
Unemployment rising fast, the Beatles new record’s a gas
And the only safe place to live is on an Indian reservation
And the band played on...”
These lyrics from the hit song “Ball of Confusion” in 1970 by the Temptations perfectly captured the turbulence that rocked the nation coast to coast throughout the 1960s and early 1970s. Sadly, with the exception of the verse about the Beatles, they’re moving dangerously close to reflecting a conflict growing in the country today.
Just recently in our own state, in the capital of Atlanta, five lives were lost in deadly confrontations this past weekend. Among the five was a child, an 8-year-old girl. A bullet found its way into the backseat of a moving SUV. She was not involved in whatever fury prompted the discharge of a weapon from the unknown source. She was the unfortunate consequence.
There also was the fire early Sunday morning at the headquarters of the Georgia State Patrol. Authorities said it was started by a mob of masked individuals tossing fireworks into the building. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The weekend incidents are only a sampling of the lawlessness sweeping across the nation, sparking dread and tension in communities. Worse, lives are being lost — including the lives of the most innocent of all, young children.
No one is quite sure how to douse the flames of this festering hatred.
Gov. Brian Kemp feels calling out the National Guard will at least curb the violence.
The mayor of Atlanta fears his action will only make matters worse.
Two incidents leading up to the outbreaks of violence in Georgia and in other large cities elsewhere include the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery Feb. 23 in Brunswick, as well the subsequent inept handling of the investigation by local authorities, and the death of George Floyd May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The guilty parties in both clashes have been charged in the deaths.
Peace marches like the ones held in Brunswick and most other cities the past two months are the right response to killings where the culprits have been formally charged. Both were senseless deaths and a reminder to parents and guardians everywhere to teach children about prejudice and how wrong it is. No one wants to be judged or treated based on skin color.
It’s time for the violence and the animosity fueling it to end. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best in these immortal words: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.
Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral.”
This nation has come a long way since its founding.
Keep it moving forward. Stand united.