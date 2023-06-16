Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is on the right track. Creating a violent crimes task force just might be the answer to all the dangerous and deadly gunplay thundering across this coastal community today.
He is close to being right on who should serve on it. Instead of enlisting representatives from the major law enforcement agencies serving Brunswick and the Golden Isles, draft the heads of each agency. The situation is that serious.
This would include the Glynn County sheriff, as well as the chiefs of the Brunswick, Glynn County and school system police forces. The chief prosecutor of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, District Attorney Keith Higgins, should sit at the head of the table.
Representatives from the city and county business communities and civilians from their general populations would round out task force membership nicely. Recruiting past public servants like Glynn County Sheriff Wayne Bennett would be helpful. Bennett was an investigator with the Glynn County Police Department before he was elected to the role of the county’s top law enforcer.
Another recommendation would be to create the task force as soon as possible, like right now. There is too much gunplay in this community for procrastination. Too many people are falling prey, including the young and other innocent bystanders, for law enforcement to drag its feet. The sooner they can develop a coordinated plan to get these punks off the streets, the better off everyone will be.
County Manager Fallon noted that there ought to be a way to foster public assistance. Shedding the Wild West image ought to be motivation enough. If it is not, cash rewards for turning in criminals via the anonymity of the Silent Witness program might prove to be an eye-catching incentive.
On that note, it may be time for the two police departments to offer a single Silent Witness call-in number. City and county jurisdictions are separated by imaginary lines and boundaries, which can be confusing. One number to anonymously report crimes would be easier to remember than two.
If it requires deputizing city police to expand their area of jurisdiction, even if only on a temporary basis, then so be it. Public safety before politics — always.
Just this week, a family lost a child due to gun violence. Let’s work together to prevent the loss of another one.
A community united by a common goal can do anything. Nothing is beyond its grasp. It can move mountains, and it can move bad people to where they ought to be: jail.