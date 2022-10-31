The passage of time can be cruel as it takes away our heroes from generations past. Many people are feeling that today as Georgia and the college football world mourns the loss of legendary Bulldog coach Vince Dooley.
Dooley died Friday at 90 years old. Ironically, it was on the eve of Georgia’s biggest annual rivalry game with Florida. There were plenty of tributes to Dooley during the day Saturday during the various college football shows and games.
Georgia players and coaches, no doubt going through Saturday’s game with heavy hearts, lived up to Dooley’s legacy with a 42-20 victory over the Gators despite looking a little sluggish at times in second half.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart couldn’t help but wonder what Dooley would have thought.
“Such an ambassador for our program and all of college football,” Smart said after the game according to the Associated Press. “I know if he was looking down on that one, he would have enjoyed the first half. I don’t know that he would have enjoyed the second one.”
Dooley had plenty of success in his own right against the Gators. The coach was 17-7-1 against Florida, a stretch that includes perhaps the most famous game in the series. That would be the 1980 game that saw Buck Belue hit Lindsay Scott for a 93-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes to pull off a miraculous comeback.
Dooley was more than just a football coach at Georgia. He also served as the university’s athletic director while he was football coach and after he retired. Current athletic director Josh Brooks said Dooley played a big role in how much Georgia athletics have grown the last couple of decades.
What Dooley will always be remembered for by many is his stewardship of the Bulldog football program. He went 201-77-10 at Georgia from 1964-1988, leading the Bulldogs to 20 bowl games, six SEC championships and the 1980 national championship.
Perhaps the most telling thing about Dooley’s legacy is how respected he was across the entire college football landscape. Everyone from Alabama head coach Nick Saban to scores of former players and the journalists who covered Dooley had noting but good things to say not only about Vince Dooley the coach, but Vince Dooley the man as well.
We send our condolences to Dooley’s family, friends and the Georgia fans across the world mourning the coach’s death. We were grateful to have him as part of so many of our Saturdays.