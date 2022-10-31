The passage of time can be cruel as it takes away our heroes from generations past. Many people are feeling that today as Georgia and the college football world mourns the loss of legendary Bulldog coach Vince Dooley.

Dooley died Friday at 90 years old. Ironically, it was on the eve of Georgia’s biggest annual rivalry game with Florida. There were plenty of tributes to Dooley during the day Saturday during the various college football shows and games.

