Mischief in prisons populated by criminals can be expected. It should come as no surprise to anyone when it occurs in facilities built to hold people who have no respect or regard for others or the rules.
There are times, however, when actions by the incarcerated go beyond mere mischief and citizens begin wondering whether anyone is watching the store.
One case in point was recently brought to the attention of the public. An inmate who somehow managed to obtain and keep a cellphone out of the sight of authorities successfully and unlawfully procured millions of dollars in heavy duty equipment. From inside prison, he had the stolen equipment sent to his residence on the outside and sold it to generate cash. He did all of this under the nose and scrutiny of prison guards.
Of course, greed eventually caught up with him. When he attempted to steal more, the thefts were discovered and now, after being successfully prosecuted on charges of wire fraud and identity theft, he will serve an additional seven years in a cell.
Prison officials ought to now be asking themselves how it happened and how the inmate was able to get away with it for as long as he did. Questions they should attempt to answer include whether they are paying close enough attention to the activities of inmates, whether staffing is at an adequate number to even do so, and what safeguards are in place to find and confiscate contraband.
It is not the first time an inmate outshined prison guards. No one in his right mind would be willing to bet that it will be the last time, either. It goes without saying, however, that increased vigilance is warranted. It is even more so with technology that can be smaller than a shirt button and a cinch to hide.
Society sentences lawbreakers to time behind bars to protect itself from human predators. It should not have to worry about those who have been adjudicated and determined to be unfit for free rein in the community.
Inmates serve time in prison with the hope that they will learn a lesson. Obviously not all of them do.