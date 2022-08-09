If state legislators are serious about finding a productive approach to growing homelessness in Georgia, then they must seek and uncover facts. That excludes listening to pitches for programs that offer unstructured solutions to a problem that has become a national crisis.
The answer must be more than just providing temporary shelter, a place to sleep and a square meal. While humane, it fails to tackle the real issue, which is why more individuals and families are on the streets today and adding to the populations of tent cities.
Could it be a lack of jobs? Or how about this: an inability to anchor oneself to a stable environment? Perhaps it has something to do with a person’s education and upbringing.
Some blame the homeless issue on housing. There is either not enough rooftops to cover everyone in a community or what is available is too expensive to buy or rent, those appearing before a special state Senate study committee on homelessness testified recently.
The study committee wants to know why tent cities are popping up in increasing numbers around Atlanta and other large cities across the state and what can or should be done to prevent or eliminate them.
Members appointed to the study panel might consider checking to see how many of these homeless individuals have been treated for a mental illness and released. A shocking number of them are unable to maintain a medication schedule on their own and end up in county jails, sometimes for the second, third or fourth time. Until recent action by the General Assembly, incarceration tended to be a primary remedy for homelessness.
Research will ultimately reveal that there is no single cause. There is no single cure that will fit all circumstances. At the root can be anything from simply being thrown out of the home without resources to economic collapse, a factor that can be attributed to a bushel of reasons.
After exploring the homeless situation, the legislative study committee will conclude that furnishing safe temporary shelter while determining a solution that fits the needs and capabilities of an individual who is willing to accept guidance is about the only viable answer to its quest.
It would benefit everyone to return them to productive lives.