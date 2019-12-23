The reverence we hold for our veterans is immense. We can’t thank the men and women who have served enough for their efforts in protecting our country from our enemies. It is only through their work that our American values are truly protected.
Considering all that they do, it is important that we as a society do what we can to help them during and after their service. The combined Rotary Clubs of Glynn County, with the help of Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, have a plan to do just that.
On Thursday, the groups unveiled their Golden Isles Veterans’ Village Initiative. The project will have at least 20 tiny homes where homeless veterans will live while they undergo training and counseling to sustain themselves.
The transitional tiny houses will be built on a mostly vacant lot fronting Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The area has been leased to the organization by Harvey, himself an Air Force veteran, for 20 years.
While they are living in the houses, the veterans will receive job training, career placement, access to health care and will be within walking distance of service agencies and other essentials.
The good news is a lot of the needed components for the houses are already in place thanks to the Nine Line Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans. Nine Line has donated the wall and roof components for the 20 tiny houses. They were originally shipped to Savannah for a veteran village there. Local volunteers will be needed to assemble the houses.
The houses will measure at 8 feet by 16 feet and include an under-the-counter refrigerator, a day bed, a microwave, built-in storage, a full bath with a shower and a ceiling fan. Each house will also have a deck.
This is a tremendous initiative put together by the Rotary clubs, Mayor Harvey and everyone else involved. The project will not only give homeless veterans a place to live temporarily, but it will also help them get the skills they need to thrive on their own once they are ready to leave.
The job training and career placement services will be extremely helpful in helping these veterans get back on their feet. There are jobs available in the area, despite our recent record low unemployment numbers.
Of course, the initiative will need the communities help to succeed. We encourage everyone to help out however they can when the time comes, whether it is helping out financially, donating goods or just helping put the houses together.
We are proud that the Rotary clubs, Mayor Harvey and everyone else involved have dedicated themselves to this project. The community should do all it can to help the initiative succeed. We owe our veterans at least that much.