Our veterans — who have fought to preserve our freedom and defend not just our rights, but the rights of others — deserve more than the gratitude of a grateful nation. For their sacrifices, they deserve to have health care coverage that caters to their needs.
For veterans who have questions about their health care, we encourage them to come out to American Legion Post 9 at 6 p.m. Thursday. David Whitmer, new director of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, will be a part of a VA town hall at the Brunswick post, located at 4470 U.S. 17 North in Brunswick.
It’s not just Whitmer who will be at the town hall meeting. Other VA officials will also be on hand to answer questions and help veterans prepare claims.
The town hall presents a unique opportunity for area veterans. Bennie Williams, post commander and senior vice commander of the 8th American Legion district, said this will be the first town hall for area veterans in about three years. This is a chance to air any issues you have with the system, and see if they can be rectified.
One of the things that will be discussed at the town hall will be the new Mission Act. President Trump signed it into law in 2018, but the program has undergone some changes that went into effect this year. The Mission Act is designed to greatly improve veteran access to VA health care, and enables veterans to go to an outside network for some of their health care needs if they can’t get a timely appointment to a VA hospital.
The center in Dublin is also opening a new outpatient mental health clinic, about 25,000 square feet large, to enable the hospital to serve more veterans and serve them more quickly.
To help address any issues veterans are having, it’s important to let the VA know what issue you are having so that they can find a solution. This town hall is a chance for veterans to learn more about their health care, voice their concerns and get the answers they need so they can get the medical care they deserve.