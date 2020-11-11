Our country recently held an election where we the people had the honor of picking our next leaders on a local, state and federal level. Whether or not your opponent of choice won, it is important to remember that we at least have the right to pick our leaders.
There are places around the world that do not get that chance. We have that right today because of the American men and women who have shed their blood all around the world to preserve the fundamental basis of our country — a government by the people and for the people.
Nov. 11 was originally set up as Armistice Day, celebrating the end of World War I and the veterans who bravely fought back tyranny. After we had another World War, Armistice Day would become Veterans Day to honor all who have served to protect our freedom.
Today is more than just a holiday or a day where we don’t have to go to work or school. Veterans Day is a chance for all of us to show our appreciation and gratitude for those who have fought to preserve the United States.
Our forefathers had to fight the armies of a king to earn their right to govern themselves. That included a rematch just a few decades later as our fledgling country again tangled with the British.
A schism in the country would lead to one of our darkest hours in the Civil War, but we would rally together in the aftermath. Our soldiers were on the ground in World War I fighting to stop the advancement of the Central Powers across Europe.
Perhaps our finest moment, though, was in World War II. A surprise attack bought us into the war, and the resolve of our soldiers led us to victory. We fought on multiple fronts to counter the evil ideology that Germany, Italy and Japan tried to force onto the world. With righteousness on our side, our soldiers put down the menace that threatened freedom for everyone.
When our country was attacked years later on 9/11, it was again our soldiers who led the way. We fought not only to preserve our freedom, but also to help others gain their own, and we took down the terrorist leaders who masterminded that insidious plot in the process.
We only have the American way of life because of those who have put on the uniforms of our armed services and protected it from our enemies. We owe them a debt none of us can ever truly repay. What we can do, though, is to make sure we honor those who have served when we get the chance.
This Veterans Day, take at least a moment to thank the veterans in your life and any others you come across. Without them, none of us would be free.