We all know the dangers posed by smoking cigarettes. They don’t plaster those big warning labels on products that are good for you.
Despite that fact, people still have no problem lighting one up — even if the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ in the body, causes many diseases and reduces the health of smokers in general and is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States.
In order to avoid the dangers of cigarettes, some have turned to vaping to get their fix. For those who don’t know, vaping is when a vaporizer is used to heat and aerosolize a solution. Nicotine-based solutions are used in e-cigarettes, but they are sometimes used for marijuana as well.
Some see vaping as a better alternative to cigarettes, but that has always been a flimsy argument because e-cigarettes still use the same addictive and harmful substances. The biggest problem is vaping’s appeal to teens and young adults.
Vapes are made in various flavors and at times give off the impression that it is no more harmful than a candy by the same flavor. Recently though, the danger posed by these products has become very real.
U.S. health officials said Thursday that more than 1,000 vaping-related illnesses have been documented since March. Doctors, according to the Associated Press, said the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury with symptoms including severe shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain. Most who have gotten sick have said they vaped products containing THC, but some have said they only vaped nicotine, according to the AP.
The CDC said 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported as of Tuesday with 18 deaths in 15 states from the illness. A doctor for the CDC told the AP that the outbreak is continuing and showing no signs of slowing down.
It is human nature to push the limit, but we must take better care of our bodies. Exposing your body to the harmful effects of cigarettes or vaping is not worth whatever momentary high users get from it.
While we would prefer nobody smoke or vape, it is important that we do not let teens and young adults fall into this cycle of addiction. Of the cases reported so far, more than 1/3 of those affected have been under the age of 21.
The CDC is encouraging all Americans to refrain from using any vaping products until they pinpoint exactly what is going on with the illness. If you are going to stop now, you might as well go the whole way and never pick up a vaporizer again.