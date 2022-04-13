There is a certain pride that comes when you own something. Whether it is something that costs thousands of dollars — like a house or a vehicle — or something less expensive, you try to take care of it because you own it and want it to look and work the best it can be. When someone doesn’t treat what you value with the same respect, it can be frustrating.
As taxpayers, we all have a stake in ownership when it comes to public spaces. That includes Howard Coffin Park.
That’s why it is incumbent on everyone who uses these facilities to pick up after themselves and make sure such spaces are taken care of when they leave. There are even volunteers who look for ways to help out of the goodness of their heart. That is why what happened over the weekend at Howard Coffin Park is so infuriating.
Someone or a group of people took it upon themselves to trash facilities used by the public. Their senseless actions included smashing up public restrooms, spray-painting graffiti on walls and damaging a county work truck. The delinquents got into the restrooms outside the park’s pool facility and smashed toilets, sinks and mirrors, according to police. A window in a concession stand was also smashed. The county work truck had a busted windshield and its side mirrors knocked off.
The incident happened overnight Saturday. If you have any information to share on the incident, we encourage you to reach out to the Brunswick Police Department, who is investigating.
Whoever is responsible for the damage shows a complete lack of respect not only for public property, but all the people who use those facilities. Howard Coffin is a popular spot for a lot of activities, be it sports like baseball and tennis, or those that use its playground and picnic pavilions. It will be even more busy this summer when its pool is open to the public.
It is possible that those involved in the destruction do not realize how severe the legal consequences could be. They could face charges that include burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with government property.
The one thing that is certain is that these offenders certainly have no respect for something that is essentially owned by all of us. I imagine the perpetrators wouldn’t like it if someone damaged something they own. Unfortunately, it may take harsh consequences for them to learn a lesson many of us already know — showing respect for public property.