This has been such a challenging year that it is important to recognize when good news happens. The best news you can get in the midst of a pandemic is that an effective vaccine will be available soon. We don’t know how long the wait will be, but at least two vaccines are already showing promise against COVID-19.
Moderna Inc., reported Monday that preliminary data shows its vaccine to be 94.5% effective, according to an ongoing study. Last week, Pfizer Inc. announced that the vaccine it’s working on was effective 90% of the time.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Associated Press that the results are “truly striking” and that the “vaccines to come are really the light at the end of the tunnel.”
While the potential end to this insidious pandemic is starting to come into focus, it’s important to recognize that we are not there yet. One million new virus cases were reported in the U.S. in the past week.
Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District that includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, told The News that there has been “a slight uptick” locally, though he wouldn’t label it as a spike or surge.
“I think the important thing to remember is that COVID-19 isn’t gone,” Davis said.
Until we do officially eradicate this virus, it’s important for all to continue following the guidance of local health officials. That includes taking precautions such as regularly washing hands, wearing a face mask when out in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if sick.
Along with the pandemic, we also must contend with flu season. The dual threat of COVID-19 and the flu could put a terrible strain on our health system. That’s why it is especially important this year to get a flu shot to minimize the risk of contracting the disease. The good news is that the practices that will help stop the spread of COVID-19 are also effective against the flu.
All of us are waiting for the day we can put this pandemic in the rearview mirror. We are getting closer to that being a reality thanks to the scientists who are working tirelessly to provide an effective vaccine. But we are not quite there yet.
Let’s not stumble as we get close to the end. Let’s continue to follow the guidelines and keep the pandemic in check until the vaccines are ready to go. Hopefully, that won’t be much longer.