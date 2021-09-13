There is a little bit of good news as the Golden Isles continues its fight against the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area as the situation has slightly improved. Unfortunately that slightly improved isn’t nowhere near enough to take us out of the danger zone.
As of Friday, Southeast Georgia Health System was dealing with 136 COVID-19 positive cases between its two campuses — 119 in Brunswick and 17 in St. Marys. That is a slight improvement from the 155 patients the health system was treating on Sept. 3.
The vaccine rate is also slowly creeping up in both counties with Glynn County at 44.7% and Camden County at 33.7%. Those results, though, are still not where they need to be to put this pandemic behind us.
Meanwhile, health care workers are being pushed to the brink because of the number of COVID-19 patients. That’s why Gov. Kemp sent thousands of members of the National Guard to help at various hospitals across the state, including SGHS — a decision that deserves praise.
Despite the best efforts of health care workers, the number of deaths have significantly climbed since July 1. In those two-plus months, there have been about 86 COVID-19 deaths in Glynn County. The previous 13 months since the area’s first COVID-19 death — May 2020 to June 2021 — saw 159 deaths.
“Many patients are unable to overcome this horrible virus and the number of COVID-19-related deaths has continued to increase during the past few months,” said Christy Jordan, the health system’s vice president, general counsel/governmental affairs.
The best defense we have against this virus are the vaccines. The Pfizer version of the vaccine has full approval of the Food and Drug Administration. The other vaccines available have been authorized for emergency use.
If you are on the fence about the vaccine, the numbers bare out that the people being hit the hardest by COVID-19 are those unvaccinated. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
It is true that even if you get the vaccine, you could still the virus. The thing about a vaccine though, is that it teaches our immune systems how to handle a disease when it encounters it. That same CDC report finds that vaccinated people are five times less likely to get infected and 10 times less likely to get so sick that they ended up in the hospital.
If you are of age and medically able to get the vaccine, we encourage you to do so. Help out our beleaguered health care workers and the community as a whole.