We have great respect for the men and women who step up to the plate and answer the call to serve in the Georgia National Guard. The Guard does exemplary work when they are deployed, but if the Guard is being sent to your area, 99.9% of the time it’s not because things are going well.
That is unfortunately the case for Glynn County amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. This surge, caused largely by the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, has put an incredible strain on the health workers at Southeast Georgia Health System.
As of Wednesday, the hospital was treating 163 COVID-19 positive inpatients between its Brunswick and Camden hospitals — 132 at the Brunswick campus and 31 at the Camden location in St. Marys.
To help out the hospital workers who are working tirelessly on the frontlines fighting this disease, Gov. Brian Kemp is deploying Guard members with medical training to various hospitals in the state. That includes reinforcements for the health system.
We appreciate the governor’s decision to provide some relief for the doctors, nurses and other staff who continue the show their dedication during such a perilous time. What makes us feel forlorn, however, is that such an order was even necessary.
Earlier this summer, it felt like we were finally at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic. The number of new COVID cases was very low. The day all of us prayed for last year finally came as COVID-19 vaccines became available to the public.
Unfortunately, the vaccine rate remains too low in Glynn and Camden counties. As of Wednesday, only 42% of the population in Glynn County has received the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is even lower in Camden, which has a vaccination rate of 31.6%.
The vaccine hesitancy is difficult to understand in light of the facts. Dr. Alan K. Brown, chief medical officer for the health system’s Brunswick hospital, told the Kiwanis Club on Monday that the recent surge has been the most devastating on those who aren’t vaccinated. Brown said that 88 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Brunswick hospital were not vaccinated. Of the 50 patients on ventilators, only one was vaccinated. Those numbers are hard to ignore.
One excuse for those hesitant to get the vaccine was recently eliminated as the Food and Drug Administration gave its first full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Pfizer version. The FDA has given emergency use approval to the vaccines currently on the market. Now there is one with full approval with more likely to get that status soon.
If you are still hesitant to get the vaccine, look back in our history and see what a profound effect these kinds of treatments can have. Polio ravaged millions until a vaccine pretty much eradicated the disease. Inoculations played a huge role in this country securing its freedom from Great Britain’s tyranny as George Washington had his entire army inoculated from smallpox.
We encourage everyone who is of age and medically cleared to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Let’s stop this recent surge before it is too late.