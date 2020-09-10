The three times a week we run our CrimeScene feature, which focuses on lesser crimes and other incidents compiled from daily police reports, you start to see a trend of repeat offenses. It also becomes obvious that a little more common sense would go a long way to lightening the workload of our local police forces.
Driving under the influence is a fairly common offense that shows up in CrimeScene, with a startling amount of reports about drivers passed out in their running cars at a red light or intersection. Thefts are also prevalent in the reports, with unlocked cars a popular target for thieves. Both of these offenses appear too much because not enough people exercise common sense.
Let’s start with the decision of getting behind a wheel when you’ve had too much to drink. It is sheer human stupidity that this keeps happening. How many times do people have to be told not to drive if they plan to drink?
You would think by now that we all understand the consequences that such a selfish decision could cause. Some of us clearly do, as deaths from drunk drivers have declined the last three decades according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Despite that decline, almost 30 people in the U.S. die every day from drunk-driving related crashes. That’s still way too many lives snuffed out because someone made a bad decision.
If you plan on having a few drinks, please do not drive. Technology has gifted us ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. You can also go old school and call a taxi, or reach out to a sober friend and ask for a ride. All of these alternatives are preferable to getting arrested or getting someone — including yourself — killed in a crash.
As far as the car thefts go, again a little common sense would go a long way to solving this problem. Most thieves who go into cars are looking for an easy opportunity, and nothing is easier than opening an unlocked car door.
No matter how safe you think your neighborhood is, take the extra second to lock your car up. At least make it a little harder for those looking to pilfer your belongings from your vehicle.
This goes double for the dummies that leave loaded weapons in unlocked cars. It seems every week there is at least one, if not multiple, instances of people leaving loaded weapons in unlocked vehicles and having them stolen.
Gun owners have a responsibility to secure their firearms better than that. Such lackadaisical efforts have done nothing but put more guns in the hands of criminals.
There is a lot of talk about how police departments can improve right now. One way all of us can help is by unburdening them of crimes that could easily be prevented with a little common sense. So think before you drink and please lock your car doors.